Civil War in Iran Would Be ‘Tenfold as Deadly’ as Syria, Journalist Explains

15 months ago, Syria finally saw an end to the nearly 14 years of civil war after the ousting of Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad.

Now, as the US and Israel’s war on neighboring Iran only escalates while they continue calls for Iranian civilians to “take over” their government, the question remains: could a Western-backed, civilian-led uprising come to fruition in Iran? And how much more difficult would regime change be there versus a country like Syria?

Who better to ask than Middle East journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist Anand Gopal – whose newest book, Days of Love and Rage, reports in-depth on Syria’s civil war. His former book, No Good Men Among the Living, was nominated for a Pulitzer and provides detailed coverage of the US’s failure at regime change in Afghanistan.

“However deadly and disastrous the civil war in Syria is, it would be tenfold in Iran,” Gopal says to Mehdi.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Gopal explains to Mehdi which lessons from Syria’s civil war are relevant for Iran today.

Gopal also reveals why he believes the US continues to launch disastrous interventions in the Middle East, despite the lessons of Afghanistan and the Iraq war.

“The political media elites in our country… tend to believe the propaganda of the US,” Gopal says to Mehdi.

Click here to buy a copy of Gopal’s book, Days of Love and Rage: A Story of Ordinary People Forging a Revolution.

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