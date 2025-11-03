An Imaginary ‘Christian Genocide’ in Nigeria? Trump Is All Over It

Our Nobel-Peace-Prize-obsessed leader is back to bring his (non) war-ending powers to… Nigeria? Yes, when the “terminally online” Donald Trump got wind of a new fake genocide, he was all over it. On Truth Social, he accused the Nigerian government of targeting Christians and threatened to invade, “guns-a-blazing.”

“There are human rights abuses in Nigeria… It is not a genocide, by any definition,” Mehdi says. “It’s ironic that the United States government will not say Gaza is a genocide, they will not say Sudan is a genocide. Both are being carried out with the support – directly, in the case of Israel, indirectly, in the case of the UAE – by their allies.”

‘Ask the Editor’ is Mehdi’s weekly livestreamed Q&A where Zeteo subscribers can join the conversation on Substack and YouTube, and Prem Thakker moderates!

Watch the full video above to also hear Mehdi and Prem discuss the following:

Trump’s CBS News ‘60 Minutes’ interview: “If Donald Trump is praising you in the middle of your interview with him, you have failed as a journalist. Retire.”

The New York City mayoral race (Tune in tomorrow for Zeteo ’s livestream!)

Trump’s unpopularity: “He’s more unpopular now than he was after the insurrection.”

…and much more! Let us know what you think in the comments, and don’t forget to tune in next Monday for another episode of ‘Ask the Editor.’

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Catch up on more from Zeteo, and watch the last ‘Ask the Editor’: