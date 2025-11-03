Zeteo

Zeteo

Transcript
An Imaginary ‘Christian Genocide’ in Nigeria? Trump Is All Over It

But genocide in Gaza or Sudan? Crickets. On ‘Ask the Editor,’ Mehdi and Prem discuss the ‘terminally online’ president, Zohran Mamdani, the Democrats, and Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview.
Mehdi Hasan
Prem Thakker
Nov 03, 2025
Transcript

Our Nobel-Peace-Prize-obsessed leader is back to bring his (non) war-ending powers to… Nigeria? Yes, when the “terminally online” Donald Trump got wind of a new fake genocide, he was all over it. On Truth Social, he accused the Nigerian government of targeting Christians and threatened to invade, “guns-a-blazing.”

“There are human rights abuses in Nigeria… It is not a genocide, by any definition,” Mehdi says. “It’s ironic that the United States government will not say Gaza is a genocide, they will not say Sudan is a genocide. Both are being carried out with the support – directly, in the case of Israel, indirectly, in the case of the UAE – by their allies.”

‘Ask the Editor’ is Mehdi’s weekly livestreamed Q&A where Zeteo subscribers can join the conversation on Substack and YouTube, and Prem Thakker moderates!

Watch the full video above to also hear Mehdi and Prem discuss the following:

  • Trump’s CBS News ‘60 Minutes’ interview: “If Donald Trump is praising you in the middle of your interview with him, you have failed as a journalist. Retire.”

  • The New York City mayoral race (Tune in tomorrow for Zeteo’s livestream!)

  • Trump’s unpopularity: “He’s more unpopular now than he was after the insurrection.”

…and much more! Let us know what you think in the comments, and don’t forget to tune in next Monday for another episode of ‘Ask the Editor.’

