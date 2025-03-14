Alien Enemies Act: Trump Declares War on Migrants

It’s day 53 of Trump’s second administration, and he’s doubling down on his efforts to end birthright citizenship and speed up deportations.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to Trump’s plea to the Supreme Court to allow him to move forward with his plans to end birthright citizenship. This comes amid reports that he’s ready to use the Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations.

The Alien Enemies Act was used as the basis for Japanese internment during World War II, and as Wajahat points out, “[Japanese Americans] lost everything… lost their jobs, their homes. It was deeply traumatic and that’s what Donald Trump is invoking to go after immigrants.”

But citizenship isn’t the only attack Trump was focused on this week. On Tuesday, the administration took one of its first major steps in dismantling the Department of Education by laying off nearly half of its staff.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) weighs in, saying, “When we're talking about authoritarianism, there are a couple things that are your key signs. The first thing is anti-intellectualism, eroding public education, eroding our access to knowledge. The second thing is freedom of speech, and we're seeing those two attacks go hand-in-hand.”

She adds, “There is a reason why Musk, Trump, all of these people want an uneducated electorate. They want people who cannot compete with them as they steal from us, as they steal our money, as they steal our labor and underpay us, as they take advantage of us. They want a free path to be able to continue to do that.”

Watch the episode above or over on YouTube to hear the full discussion, including Rep. Lee’s response to Sen. Chuck Schumer saying he’ll vote for the GOP-backed funding bill.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged’, support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: