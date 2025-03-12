Mehdi returned to Piers Morgan Uncensored this week to debate Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who likes to portray himself as a more moderate and serious member of the MAGA-dominated GOP. They sparred over Donald Trump’s attacks on the free press and support for Vladimir Putin; Elon Musk’s chaotic DOGE cuts to the federal government; and the detention of Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil.

At times, it was two against one, with host Morgan joining politician Crenshaw to defend Trump’s honor.

But Mehdi didn’t hold back.

“I do find it ironic that the Republican Party, which obsessed for years over threats to free speech — over social media censorship, over COVID lockdowns, over the government coming for your guns, ‘black helicopters’ in the skies — now seem to be totally fine with armed federal agents from the United States government turning up unannounced at the home of a US citizen, who is eight months pregnant, to detain without charge her lawful permanent resident husband and then ‘disappear’ him simply because the president of the United States doesn't agree with his political views or the content of his speech. If that is not fascism, I don't know what is.”

