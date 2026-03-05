Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest dispatches from Bari World and the right-wing industrial outrage complex. In tonight’s edition, we take a look at how CBS News is covering the Iran war under the direction of Bari Weiss. Plus, CNN’s resident MAGA defender Scott Jennings is driving his colleagues nuts while kissing up to his future boss; Fox is manufacturing consent for another Middle East war; and Gayle King is going “all in” on Bari.

We’re still sending ‘Ragebait’ to all Zeteo subscribers, but we won’t do so for long. To ensure you get my media scoops every week, make sure you’re signed up to get ‘Ragebait’ by going to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scrolling down, and toggling the button for ‘Ragebait’ on. And ensure you’re a paid subscriber to get past the paywall! Let’s jump in.

‘ Bari’s Hardline Zionist Wet Dream’

“Buckle up. Propaganda-palooza,” one CBS News staffer told me after the network announced that it had deployed Tony Dokoupil to the Middle East this week to anchor ‘CBS Evening News’ as Donald Trump’s aggressive war of choice with Iran escalated.

The fact of the matter, though, is that editor-in-chief Bari Weiss had made sure that would be the case well before Dokoupil – the pro-Israeli talking head she installed to lead the network’s flagship nightly news broadcast – made his way to Tel Aviv.

“This is Bari’s hardline Zionist wet dream come true,” a CBS News insider snarked to Zeteo.