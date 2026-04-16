Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

AIPAC Is ‘Toxic’: Top Senator Calls on Dems To Stop Taking Money From the Pro-Israel Lobby

Peter Welch was also one of 40 senators who voted in favor of blocking the US sale of arms to Israel in what he calls a ‘historic moment.’
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid

After the first round of US-Iranian peace talks in Pakistan collapsed last weekend, Vice President JD Vance is expected to return to the negotiating table in the coming days as the April 22nd ceasefire expiration date looms.

Vermont Democratic Senator Peter Welch, a co-sponsor of the Justice for Hind Rajab Act, has been outspoken against Trump’s illegal war in Iran and the US’s complicity in Israel’s war crimes in Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon. “That is totally and utterly irresponsible for a leader of a country – in this case, Trump – to basically kowtow to the leader of another country when their agenda is totally different than what our needs are,” he tells Mehdi.

He was also one of forty senators who voted yesterday to block weapons sales to Israel, and while the measure did not pass, he nevertheless described it as a “historic moment.” He explains, “When we started out on this… there were three of us, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley, and me, who voted no. Now we have 40.”

As the Democratic Party distances itself from Israel, Welch, who has never taken AIPAC money, encourages his fellow lawmakers to do the same: “AIPAC is not advocating a position so much as its position is to advocate for whatever the Netanyahu government wants.”

But Israel and the war in Iran aren’t the only topics the two discussed. In this wide-ranging and challenging interview, Mehdi also presses the senator on:

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above, while free subscribers can access a five-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to unlock all that Zeteo has to offer.

Share

Catch up on some of Zeteo’s latest stories:

Israeli Settler Violence Is So Out of Control Even Western Activists Can’t Stop Them

Israeli Settler Violence Is So Out of Control Even Western Activists Can’t Stop Them

Theia Chatelle
·
Apr 16
Read full story
First Draft: 🚓👮 Guess Who's Afraid of Going to Jail?

First Draft: 🚓👮 Guess Who's Afraid of Going to Jail?

Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Apr 16
Read full story
Former MAGA Influencer Admits: It’s All for Money

Former MAGA Influencer Admits: It’s All for Money

Justin Baragona
·
Apr 15
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture