Former MAGA Influencer Admits: It’s All for Money
Do pro-Trump influencers actually believe what they’re peddling, or is it simply grift? Plus, did AI lead to a media newsletter fabricating quotes, and a progressive candidate in NJ gets ‘Loomered.’
Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’
Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex. In tonight’s edition, we take an inside look at how the MAGA grifting class truly operates – and what they really worship, a scandal in the world of media newsletters, and the violent racism directed towards a progressive congressional candidate because he had the audacity to speak another language.
Inside the Cult of MAGA Grifters
For one brief moment this week, it seemed that Donald Trump’s deranged behavior had finally reached a point where even his most diehard loyalists in the MAGA media ecosystem couldn’t stand behind him.
That blowback, of course, was short-lived and quickly replaced by praise for the president. And with the conservative attention economy showing the need for pro-Trump grifters to stay in their MAGA lane to keep the dollars flowing, we have someone who was deep inside that bubble spilling the tea on how this exactly works.