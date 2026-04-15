Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex. In tonight’s edition, we take an inside look at how the MAGA grifting class truly operates – and what they really worship, a scandal in the world of media newsletters, and the violent racism directed towards a progressive congressional candidate because he had the audacity to speak another language.

Inside the Cult of MAGA Grifters

Trump in February 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

For one brief moment this week, it seemed that Donald Trump’s deranged behavior had finally reached a point where even his most diehard loyalists in the MAGA media ecosystem couldn’t stand behind him.

That blowback, of course, was short-lived and quickly replaced by praise for the president. And with the conservative attention economy showing the need for pro-Trump grifters to stay in their MAGA lane to keep the dollars flowing, we have someone who was deep inside that bubble spilling the tea on how this exactly works.