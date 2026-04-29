‘Unprecedented’ & ‘Egregious’ Free Speech Attack: Democratic FCC Commissioner on Trump, Kimmel, and Disney

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US is once again going after Disney and Jimmy Kimmel, after the late-night host jokingly called First Lady Melania Trump an “expectant widow” days ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Mehdi spoke to the FCC’s only Democratic Commissioner, Anna Gomez, after the agency ordered eight Disney-owned TV stations to file early broadcast license renewals.

“This is unprecedented. It’s unlawful,” Gomez says. “It’s a political stunt and it’s bound to fail.”

Mehdi also pushed Gomez on whether the FCC is indeed acting independently, as it is meant to do. “We are clearly not behaving independently,” says Gomez. “We seem to be doing the bidding of this White House.”

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