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‘Unprecedented’ & ‘Egregious’ Free Speech Attack: Democratic FCC Commissioner on Trump, Kimmel, and Disney

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Trump ally Brendan Carr, is again threatening Disney after a Jimmy Kimmel joke. The agency’s only Democratic Commissioner calls it a ‘political stunt.’
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Apr 29, 2026
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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US is once again going after Disney and Jimmy Kimmel, after the late-night host jokingly called First Lady Melania Trump an “expectant widow” days ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Mehdi spoke to the FCC’s only Democratic Commissioner, Anna Gomez, after the agency ordered eight Disney-owned TV stations to file early broadcast license renewals.

“This is unprecedented. It’s unlawful,” Gomez says. “It’s a political stunt and it’s bound to fail.”

Mehdi also pushed Gomez on whether the FCC is indeed acting independently, as it is meant to do. “We are clearly not behaving independently,” says Gomez. “We seem to be doing the bidding of this White House.”

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Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview, where Gomez expands on the FCC’s “egregious assault” on the First Amendment and Chair Brendan Carr’s hypocritical about-face during Trump’s presidency.

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