WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews ICC Chief Prosecutor on Israel Arrest Warrants, Backlash From the US and UK, and Sexual Misconduct Allegations

For the first time in almost a year, International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan is finally speaking out, after temporarily stepping aside from his role at the court following a United Nations investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

In the first part of this wide-ranging, in-depth, world-exclusive Zeteo interview in London, Mehdi presses Khan about the allegations made against him. The ICC chief prosecutor says he has been “exonerated” and should be allowed to return to work, after a panel of judges unanimously concluded that the UN investigation results “do not establish misconduct or a breach of duty under the relevant legal framework.”

Mehdi and Khan then discuss the ICC’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with Mehdi asking him whether he believes Netanyahu will ever end up in court and why the ICC chief prosecutor chose not to charge Netanyahu with the crime of genocide. Mehdi also asks Khan about the ICC’s other cases, including against top Taliban leaders in Afghanistan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Some key moments from this news-making interview include:

Khan’s denial of the sexual misconduct allegations and his criticism of some of the ICC member countries’ handling of the investigation process ( “This isn’t how due process works, it’s the opposite of due process,” Khan says)

Mehdi’s pushback on Khan’s denial, asking him about any relationship he may have had with the accuser ( “According to the UN investigators, you would not confirm whether you had a sexual relationship with the accuser. Why not?” Mehdi asks)

The shocking statements that US Senator Lindsey Graham and former UK Prime Minister David Cameron made to Khan before he requested the arrest warrants against Israel

Whether the ICC could still charge Israel with genocide ( “No crime is off limits,” Khan says)

Khan’s response to criticism that he did not give Palestinians the attention they deserved after October 7th

What it is like for him and his family to be targeted by Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Benjamin Netanyahu at the same time (“One takes these jobs in public service, not for aggrandizement or for comfort,” Khan says)

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