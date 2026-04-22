Hegseth’s Christian Crusade? Trump’s Defense Secretary Wants a Holy War Against Iran

Radical Muslims. Messianic mullahs. Religious nutjobs.

Sound familiar?

That’s how the Trump administration has described the rulers of Iran over the last few months in an effort to justify starting an illegal war that has now destabilized the entire Middle East.

But, as Mehdi points out in his latest monologue, it’s not the Iranians who are pushing for a holy war in the Middle East — it’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, covered in crusader and Islamophobic tattoos, who has repeatedly called on Jesus Christ himself to help US forces unleash “overwhelming violence” on Iranians and deliver their souls to “eternal damnation.”

In the video above, Mehdi takes a deep-dive into Hegseth’s open Christian nationalism and messianic militaristic agenda, and reframes the narrative of who actually wants a holy war in the Holy Land.

This is a video you really need to watch!

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