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Mehdi Asks Billionaire Candidate Tom Steyer About Money, Trump, and Prosecuting ICE

Mehdi and California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer discuss Eric Swalwell dropping out of the race, how he would grade Gavin Newsom as governor, and Trump calling him a ‘SLEAZEBAG' and a 'LOSER.'
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
May 05, 2026
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Billionaire Tom Steyer is on track to spend more on his campaign to succeed Gavin Newsom than any other gubernatorial candidate in California history.

Steyer is running on a progressive agenda to build one million homes, ban corporate PAC money from state elections, and prosecute ICE agents. He’s polling near the top of an extremely tight race.

In this timely ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Mehdi asks Steyer about his plan to put ICE agents and officials in jail in California when the Trump administration has already promised them federal immunity.

I do think we should be working to abolish ICE because I do think it’s a criminal organization, and I don’t believe that you can reform a criminal organization,” Steyer tells Mehdi, adding that the country needs immigration services, but not from ICE.

During this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi also asks Steyer:

  • About his former hedge fund’s investments in the fossil fuel industry

  • Why he’s campaigning on single-payer healthcare but not Medicare for All

  • How he would respond to critics who argue he’s trying to buy this election

  • Whether he agrees with AOC that billionaires don’t make a billion dollars, they “take a billion dollars

  • If he supports campaign finance reform that would prevent billionaires like him from spending big money in politics

Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview. Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this episode and the rest of our award-winning content.

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