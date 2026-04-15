Riz Ahmed on a Brown ‘Bond’, Shakespeare’s ‘Armed Resistance,’ and Why All Art Is Political

Riz Ahmed is the man of the moment.

The Oscar and Emmy award-winning actor is currently on the press tour for not one but two new projects: his TV series ‘Bait’, and a film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’. But the tour wouldn’t be complete without joining his former school mate and fellow school play actor Mehdi for a special LIVE taping of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ in New York City. The two dig into Riz’s new roles, the state of Muslim representation in popular culture, and making political art. They also take questions from the audience, but first they share a few choice anecdotes from their teenage years.

“So I called you up and I remember that conversation super vividly. I remember —” Riz says.

“You actually called me?” Mehdi asks.

“Yes, we spoke on the phone. Do you not remember this?” Riz says. “I applied to go to the same [Oxford] college as you basically because you went there.”

With ‘Bait’, Riz imagines an alternate version of himself — a UK actor whose life is upended when it’s rumored he may be cast as the first Brown James Bond. Riz talks about using the series to explore representation, shame, and the gap between a person’s public and private life. On the flip side is ‘Hamlet’, a modern retelling of the great tragedy set within London’s elite South Asian community, and one that taps back into Shakespeare’s radical intentions. “‘To be or not to be’ is probably the most famous line of dialogue ever written,” Riz says. “[Hamlet] is literally asking, ‘Should we resist? Should we fight back against oppression even if we risk losing it all?’ And somewhere along the line, this thing becomes popular enough, it gets co-opted into the establishment and it’s de-radicalized.”

The two also discuss:

Neil Patrick Harris’ recent ridiculous comments about making “apolitical” art.

Why “getting in the room” doesn’t matter if you let the room change you.

The lasting significance of his films ‘Four Lions’ and ‘The Long Goodbye’ given the UK far-right political scene.

And how Riz got banned… from UK grocery store Tesco!

They also take questions from the audience about why some Muslim entertainers have stayed silent on Gaza, the best ways to resist fascism, the power of political storytelling, and whether Riz’s aunties call him up to chastise him about some of his.. erm… spicier on-camera scenes.

It’s a funny, illuminating, inspiring, hope-filled conversation that you won’t want to miss!

Free subscribers get a 5-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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