A Zeteo Documentary! 'Israel's Reel Extremism'

Thank you so much for supporting Zeteo on our remarkable journey these past two months. I hope you’ve been appreciating our content and contributors and recognizing that YOU have made this happen. I’m emailing today with some exciting news that speaks to just how ambitious we’ve been from the outset - and to make a request! Because, today, I’m sharing with you the trailer for Zeteo’s first original documentary: Israel’s Reel Extremism.

This is a documentary pitch that an award-winning production company in the UK came to us with when no one else in the mainstream media was willing to consider it– and when you see the material in the final film, you’ll quickly see why. Voices you haven’t heard from, a perspective that’s been absent in all the Gaza coverage, and a difficult but undeniable reality about what is happening inside of Israeli Jewish society.

It’s already been met with reviews that speak for themselves.

“A gut-punch of a film.”

-Lara Friedman

President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace “A must watch.”

-Omer Bartov

Professor of Holocaust & Genocide Studies, Brown University

Israel’s Reel Extremism is an examination of Israel and its society after many months of war, seen initially through the prism of viral social media posts - and exclusive interviews with the soldiers behind them. These posts, some shared millions of times, show soldiers humiliating bound Palestinians, ransacking their homes, joking as they detonate schools and whole districts, and laughing as they launch high explosive ordnance into densely-packed areas. The award-winning team behind this Basement Films production traveled to Israel to interview some of these soldiers, who proudly defended themselves and their videos, some expressing callous disregard for Palestinians in Gaza. Through additional interviews with Israeli radical groups, politicians, and media figures, the film reveals Israeli Jewish society in the aftermath of October 7th, gripped by a vengeance and hate that puts into question any possibility for peace.