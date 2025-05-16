‘A Reality-Free Zone’: Mehdi and Jim Acosta Discuss Trump’s Mental Health, the GOP’s Attack on Medicaid, and the Media’s Double Standards

This past week, former US President Joe Biden’s mental health made headlines once again, after it was revealed that his health was in a much more concerning state in the lead up to the 2024 election, with aides even considering putting him in a wheelchair for his second term.

In this video, Mehdi joins ‘The Jim Acosta Show’ to talk with CNN’s former chief White House correspondent about that reporting and the state of President Donald Trump’s mental health.

“It’s very hard to have a serious conversation about whether Joe Biden had cognitive decline when the current president is ranting about groceries to the dictator in the UAE,” Mehdi tells Acosta. “If someone got onto the metro… sat next to you and started ranting about Bruce Springsteen’s skin or about being lord of the world or the reincarnation of Jesus – which is stuff that Trump has said – if they ranted to you about shower pressure or toilet flushes, you would get up and move to a different seat. In this country, we gave that person nuclear codes.”

“You live in a consequence-free environment basically if you go after Joe Biden. If you go after Joe Biden, he’s not going to call the SEC on you, he’s not going to slap you with a $300 billion bullshit lawsuit. If you go after Donald Trump and raise these issues, he’s going to want to shut everything down. If Bruce Springsteen says one thing on a tour, he sends threatening messages over Truth Social,” Acosta tells Mehdi.

Mehdi and Acosta also discuss the GOP’s plan to slash taxes for the rich at the expense of Medicaid.

“Even in the age of MAGA, even in the transformation of the Republican party to be pro-Russia and anti-free trade, one thing has remained consistent: Pay for tax cuts for rich people by screwing over poor people. That they’ve been consistent on,” Mehdi tells Acosta.

Watch the full conversation to hear the two discuss Trump’s visit to the Middle East, the MAGA base, and Mehdi’s book, ‘Win Every Argument.’