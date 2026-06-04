Bill Pulte at the Senate on February 27, 2025. Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Donald Trump has named Bill Pulte – a 38-year-old housing regulator and staunch MAGA loyalist – as his acting director of national intelligence (DNI), after Tulsi Gabbard announced she would be stepping down.

It’s a pick that’s baffling even some Republicans, who point out Pulte’s glaring lack of an intelligence background. But like it or not, in a few short weeks, Pulte is set to start his post atop America’s 18 intel agencies.

Here are seven things to know about the man who is possibly the most unqualified Trump pick ever – and how he got here.

1. He has zero intelligence experience