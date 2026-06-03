Good afternoon, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In today’s special edition, we dive into the five-alarm fire that is the current state of ‘60 Minutes’ and CBS News after Scott Pelley was ousted for dressing down Bari Weiss’s handpicked executive producer of the show while accusing her of “murdering” the network. Strap in for a slew of exclusive details and insights about this latest Bari trainwreck…

The Scott Pelley Fallout

Scott Pelley in 2016 when he was the anchor and managing editor of ‘CBS Evening News.’ Photo by USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’m not answering that question.”

That’s what Scott Pelley says Bari Weiss told him during Tuesday night’s acrimonious meeting, which saw the veteran correspondent get summarily fired, when he pressed her on why she had terminated the senior staff of ‘60 Minutes.’

The ousting of Pelley from ‘60 Minutes,’ as insiders tell me, appears to serve as the depressing climax of Bari Weiss’s reign of terror over CBS News, which has seen the “anti-woke crusader” and her “band of moronic misfits” run roughshod over the Tiffany Network in her attempt to bend the news organization to its knees.