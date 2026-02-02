Elon Musk during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Elon Musk once called a caver involved in the rescue mission to save youth soccer players and their coach a “pedo guy.” He’s suggested the presence of transgender characters in a Netflix show amounts to “grooming our children.” He’s launched weeks-long crusades focused only on Pakistani sex abuse gangs in the UK, and not sexual-abuse scandals that may hit closer to home. He tweeted over the summer that Donald Trump “is in the Epstein files,” and that’s why the administration wouldn’t release its trove of documents relating to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Tesla CEO makes multiple appearances in the latest batch of the Epstein files – in emails that suggest Musk’s past claim that he had “REFUSED” to go to Epstein’s island, despite the disgraced financier’s insistent prodding, was a lie.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released a trove of emails showing that Musk, a former top Trump official and the world’s richest man, repeatedly appealed to visit Epstein’s infamous private island, Little Saint James, in search of the “wildest party” he could find.

Even before the latest files were revealed, Musk has faced allegations of: exposing himself to a SpaceX flight attendant and propositioning her for sex in exchange for a horse (which he has denied); overseeing a workplace that treats “women as sexual objects”; and having sex with subordinates and asking one to have his babies. He has sought to manage, and sometimes silence, the many women he has allegedly recruited to help create a “legion” of babies. And he recently has come under fire for his website, Twitter, and its accompanying AI bot, Grok, mass generating sexual content, including of minors.

Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Musk is yet another ultra-wealthy person revealed to have corresponded with Epstein despite him having pleaded guilty to sex crimes prior. At the same time, Musk has openly criticized associates of Epstein, calling to release the files despite that correspondence. The arrogance is staggering, and yet not at all surprising.

Mucking up the story more is that Musk’s own website, Twitter – or X, as he calls it – is now host to posts showing fake emails between him and Epstein.

But what is clear is that – despite Musk’s insistent lies about his association – the billionaire once had a friendly, ongoing correspondence with Epstein.

The emails span from early November 2012 – four years after Epstein had pled guilty to procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute – and stretch into the following year.

‘The Wildest Party’