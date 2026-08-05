Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we break down everything that’s wrong with David Ellison’s recent woe-is-me New York Times op-ed about the WarnerMount merger. Plus, ‘60 Minutes’ continues to be a disaster, and MAGA media had a racist, Islamophobic meltdown over Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan.

Debunking Ellison’s ‘Desperate’ Ploy to ‘Change the Narrative’

David Ellison on April 22, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount

“Horseshit.”

That’s what a CNN on-air personality succinctly told me about Paramount CEO David Ellison’s recent New York Times op-ed, which argued that his critics were wrong about his politics and that he’d be a good steward of CNN.

The essay, which a CBS News senior staffer described to Zeteo as “very ill-advised,” came across to several CBS and CNN insiders as a “desperate” ploy to “change the narrative” around the suddenly in-doubt $111 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

While CBS and CNN sources I spoke to mocked Ellison’s column for reading as if it were written by a team of lawyers and PR flacks (Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright revealed investment banker Blair Effron spearheaded the effort), it’s clear the 43-year-old wants to be seen as a misunderstood victim unfairly painted as a right-wing partisan.

But have his views and actions been misconstrued? Have his critics really been unfair to him? Well, I decided to do a bit of “fisking” of Ellison’s op-ed – and it’s clear: his argument doesn’t add up. Let’s take a look: