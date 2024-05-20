'Two Outspoken' Town Hall On ICC Israel/Hamas Arrest Warrants

The International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced Monday that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In response, ‘Two Outspoken’ hosted a special breaking news town hall for Zeteo paid subscribers where Owen and Mehdi were joined by two guests: former PLO legal adviser Diana Buttu and Israeli academic Ilan Pappé.

Paid subscribers were able to ask their questions directly to Owen, Mehdi, Buttu and Pappé.

As you can see in the video above, they discussed how the ICC’s prosecution team is also seeking warrants for Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as two other Hamas leaders — Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, and Ismail Haniyeh. They also covered what a shock it is for the Israeli political class to find itself held to account by international legal institutions; and whether this move will change anything on the ground for Palestinians.

“Israel wants to be seen as a democracy, as a normal country. And now drop by drop, step by step. This is being removed,” Buttu told Mehdi and Owen.

Professor Pappé also told the hosts of ‘Two Outspoken’ about his bizarre experience last week when he was questioned by the US Department of Homeland Security agents about his views on Gaza and genocide on his arrival at Detroit airport.

“They asked me whether I framed, the Israeli actions in Gaza as a genocide. I laconically said yes. And then, they asked me about what do I think about the slogan ‘Palestine should be free, from the river to the sea,’ and I answered that I think anybody who lives between the river and the sea, anywhere in the world, should be free.” Pappé told Mehdi and Owen.

‘Two Outspoken’ is a twice-monthly conversation between broadcaster, author, and Zeteo Editor-in-Chief Mehdi Hasan and political commentator, author, and activist Owen Jones. Mehdi and Owen will be discussing the news of the week, offering their analysis on the state of American and British politics, and even, like today, taking questions from Zeteo paid subscribers.

You can watch the video above. Zeteo’s live town halls and Q&A sessions are a bonus feature for paid subscribers. If you would like to join the next one live, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.