Why Is Fascism on the Rise Right Now?

Donald Trump's “dictator for a day” promise is seemingly stretching in to weeks, with each one feeling like an eternity. Meanwhile, leaders and parties across Europe are applying their own versions of MAGA at home. With the world in such a bitter spot, Mehdi and Owen Jones have no plans to sugarcoat our new reality in this latest episode of ‘Two Outspoken’, filmed last week in London.

Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk weaponized the social platform in ways that make the truth debatable, facts irrelevant, and honesty a mirage. The tech billionaire’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he leads, was recently granted access to a federal system responsible for $6 trillion in annual payments, and with it, the private information of millions of Americans.

“It is a complete coup because these people [DOGE] are not elected. They now have control of data. They have control of money… He's [Musk] just sitting on Twitter, just unilaterally chatting to his rightwing fans going ‘What should I cancel next? What should I stop payments to?’ Sorry, Who the f*ck are you?” Mehdi asks (to which Musk would likely answer with “I’m dark MAGA,” but that’s just our guess!)

The two also discuss “Trumpism” and its different mutations across Europe, where Owen argues that “what Trumpism offers is a coherent vision, whether we like it or not.”

“People concluded democracy doesn't deliver the goods… and unless you have something else which explains, no, don't blame the fact that you've got freedom and you're able to decide who rules over you, blame the fact you've got a system which is very good for those who make money but actually is rigged against your interests… then you get the way for a right wing authoritarian takeover. And that is what is happening,” Owen explains.

Mehdi and Owen discuss the rise of the right everywhere from the US to the UK to Germany, while paying special attention to the failures of Keir Starmer’s Labour government in the UK.

