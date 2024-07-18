America in Decline and Why ‘Burning the System Down' Won't Work

In the latest episode of ‘Two Outspoken’, Mehdi and Owen talk through what this historic period in American history means - what many are calling the decline of the U.S.. From how it resembles the former Soviet Union in its dying days; to how Donald Trump - if he wins! - is planning to rebuild the nation in his autocratic image; to the implications around the world for human rights and international law, especially when it comes to Israel and Palestine.

Watch the full discussion above, read more about it below, or have a listen wherever you get your podcasts: ‘Two Outspoken’ is available on Spotify and Apple.

And for paid subscribers, don’t forget to tell us what you think in the comments - including what Mehdi and Owen should discuss in the next episode!

On J.D. Vance…

Mehdi and Owen delve into the rise of J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate. They discuss Vance's glaring inability to bring in new votes and what that signals about Trump’s confidence.

“He's a hardcore, right-wing Republican,” says Owen, about Vance. “He talks about sacking all civil servants, replacing them with ‘our people’ - basically a coup d'etat!”

On America’s decline…

Mehdi and Owen go on to discuss the broader implications of the U.S.’s decline, comparing it to the late USSR. Owen explains why he’s likened Biden to Brezhnev and Trump to Putin in a recent Guardian column.

But what is the cost of “burning the system down”? Mehdi cautions against what it could lead to.

On Europe’s genocide hypocrisy…

In their discussion on foreign policy, Mehdi and Owen call out the politicians of the West for not seeing the Palestinian people as human beings, and the brazen double standards that have been revealed over the course of the last 9 months of genocidal violence in Gaza.

From the hypocrisy of figures like new Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy of the UK, meeting with the same Netanyahu he used to berate on Twitter, to the German government trying to stop the ICC case against Netanyahu and becoming involved in yet another genocide, Mehdi and Owen don’t hold back in their criticisms of the people in power. They are, after all, ‘Two Outspoken.’

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Mehdi and Owen will be taking a (well-deserved?) break from ‘Two Outspoken’ in the month of August but will be coming back with new episodes in September. Stay tuned!