“We Have Normalized the Mass Slaughter of Arabs”

In the latest episode of ‘Two Outspoken’, Mehdi and Owen get outraged about the lack of outrage in the US and UK in the wake of Israel’s ongoing aerial bombardment in Lebanon, attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians, with many calling it the deadliest week in the country in decades. (This conversation was recorded just before Israel announced it was also preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon as well.)

The normalization of these tragedies raises serious questions about the value placed on Arab lives. Drawing parallels to past conflicts, they shed light on the systematic indifference shown by governments and media alike, as the specter of genocide looms large. Will Israel repeat in Lebanon what it has done in Gaza?

“We have opened the gates of Hell well beyond Gaza,” says Mehdi. “We've basically said anywhere around the world, you can do this, you can get away with it.”

“What we're talking about here is the normalization of the mass slaughter of Arabs,” says Owen. “The world is being told no uncertain terms by Western governments, and much of the Western media, that Arab life means absolutely nothing.”

The two also talk about the UK’s limited suspension of arms sales to Israel under the new Labour government (only 8% of licenses have been suspended). “The bar really is on the floor, isn’t it?” Mehdi says, with Owen pointing out that Britain supplies crucial components for the F-35 jets, which are raining death and destruction on Gaza.

They also cover the latest controversies swirling around Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer – including the fact that, according to at least one poll, he’s already less popular than his Tory predecessor Rishi Sunak. “The problem is there's no vision hanging it together,” Owen says. “They were handed power because the Tories destroyed themselves.”

‘Two Outspoken’ is a monthly conversation between Mehdi and political commentator, author, and activist Owen Jones. Catch the two every month, debriefing, venting, analyzing and sometimes even grieving, really, about the news in the US and the UK. No holds barred, always outspoken.