Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
8
8

Did the Left Fail Syria? | Two Outspoken

Mehdi and Owen unpack the fall of the Assad regime, including the double standards from all sides in reaction to it, and even anti-Arab racism.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Owen Jones
Dec 18, 2024
∙ Paid
8
8
Share

Syria is carving a new path forward after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. While the country’s future remains uncertain, Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones have a brutally honest and outspoken conversation in London about how the Western Left has reacted to the fall of the Assad regime.

“Yes, Israel may benefit from the fall of Assad,” Mehdi argues, “And yes, the United States did want Assad to fall and spent millions of dollars. But so did Syrian people. And we shouldn’t strip them of their agency and their desires.”

Owen adds, “It is important that we, on the Left, keep our house in order, and we have a universal, emancipatory project which is about freeing people from all forms of oppression, violence, wherever that comes from. You know, the United States of America, they pick and choose. It’s what they did with Saddam Hussein for a long time … It’s Orwellian.”

Share

The two also unpack the double standards when it comes to Syria and Palestine. “On the pro-Palestine side, you have some people who are pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel … But then when it comes to Syria, they're pro-Assad, which I find inconsistent morally and politically,” Mehdi says, pointing out that Western powers do the reverse — backing an al-Qaeda offshoot in Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), while obsessing over Hamas in Gaza.

As Syria begins to rebuild after Assad, Owen emphasizes the importance of anti-imperialism: “We need an anti imperialism, which is also about consistent liberation and not dictatorship, because the point with Assad is he used that rhetoric for legitimacy rather than actually practical help for the Palestinians.”

Watch the full show above to hear Mehdi and Owen get into this lively, impassioned, and timely discussion, including on Israel’s seizure of Syrian land — they don’t hold back! And for those of you who are paid subscribers, join the conversation in the comments. We love to hear what you think of this episode of ‘Two Outspoken.’

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
Two Outspoken
A US-UK political conversation between two friends on the left, Owen Jones and Mehdi Hasan.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Owen Jones
Recent Episodes
Is Bernie Right that Democrats Abandoned the Working Class?
  Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones
“We Have Normalized the Mass Slaughter of Arabs”
  Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones
America in Decline and Why ‘Burning the System Down' Won't Work
  Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones
UK Election: What the Media Isn't Telling You
  Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones
“Gaslighting People To Death”: Owen and Mehdi “Tear Their Hair Out” Over Israeli Propaganda
  Owen Jones and Mehdi Hasan
‘Crushing the Left’: Why the Labour Party Suspended a Muslim Woman’s Candidacy
  Owen Jones and Mehdi Hasan
'Two Outspoken' Town Hall On ICC Israel/Hamas Arrest Warrants
  Team Zeteo