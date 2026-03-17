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Corporate Media “Happily Manufacturing Consent” for Iran War- So What Are You Going to Do About It?

Watch Mehdi’s video calling out mainstream media – and reminding you why being a part of Zeteo is so important.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Mar 17, 2026

We saw it with Gaza and we’re seeing it again in Iran. Legacy media is failing us when it comes to holding power to account for the devastating US-Israeli war in Iran. From softball CBS interviews, to the New York Times burying the attack on a girls school on page 11, Mehdi says leading media outlets are “happily manufacturing consent for this devastating and illegal war.”

But at Zeteo, we’re leading with the “blunt honesty and moral clarity” you’re searching for. Listen to Mehdi play out exactly how Zeteo is pushing back against corporate media and why more than ever your subscriber support matters.

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