WATCH: Inside Trump's War on Chicago

Zeteo's senior political correspondent traveled to Chicago for a first-hand look at the president's militarized crackdown on one of America’s great cities.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Asawin Suebsaeng's avatar
Team Zeteo
and
Asawin Suebsaeng
Oct 24, 2025
Paid
5
20
Donald Trump’s administration has unleashed a sprawling campaign to redirect the abuses of the War on Terror towards punishing Democrats, immigrants, and Trump’s numerous domestic enemies.

No place is that truer than in Chicago, where the government is attempting to deploy armed US troops, and is already engaged in a highly militarized crackdown that is terrorizing communities all across the city’s metropolitan area.

In this video above, Zeteo’s new senior political correspondent, Asawin Suebsaeng, visited Chicago and the surrounding suburbs this past Friday and Saturday, to see firsthand just how much President Trump is trying to break the spirit of the great Midwest city and liberal stronghold. What he found were myriad stories of shock and horror, with locals confused as to how so much of this could be happening in the supposed land of the free.

Swin interviewed eyewitnesses and victims of Team Trump’s military-style, “shock and awe” raids. He met advocates and Democrats in Illinois — such as Ed Yohnka of the ACLU, and Gen Z congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh — working night and day to pushback on the federal government’s blitz against the Windy City. (Swin caught up with Kat after she had, the candidate told us, just received a police baton to the face. It showed.)

But above all else, what Swin saw was a tremendous surge of solidarity, and a determination by the city and its people to fight Trump’s authoritarian onslaught.

Paid subscribers can watch the full 7-minute film above. Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to skip the paywall every time.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann produced the video in this piece.

