Jeff Lazar
2h

Sadly, we can count on the fascists in black robes put the final knife into the heart of the Voting Rights Act.

Protect the Vote
2h

State Supported Vigilante Registered Voter Attack Turning Into Federal Scheme

Months before the 2024 election there was a documentary done by Greg Palast’s Vigilante Challenge(bit.ly/41UelTx) privately supported by a couple of celebrities After the 2024 election Palast, a well respected investigative journalist, shows that Harris would have won the election had it not been for the vigilante challenge of registered voters(specifically targeting AfroAmerican voters) by 40,000 vigilantes(these were MAGA private citizens could challenge the registration of a voter just because they could) This Georgia vigilante experiment evolved out of the Jim Crow era and the racial undertones that they had

Marc Elias in his Democracy Docket interviews Prof of Law David Noll(bit.ly/3KQpT5D) who wrote about a state legislative vigilante effort and warned before the 2024 election with his co-authored book Vigilante Nation that this would take place at the state government level Now Noll is bringing up the concern that the federal government will take on this state supported vigilante attack on registered voters

Cheeto and the Nazis in the BH(Black House) learned from their Georgia experiment that this vigilante scheme can be federalized to fit their totalitarian strategy to stay in power

