The Trump White House’s official rapid response account on Twitter, @RapidResponse47, called me a “depraved, terrorist-sympathizing moron” on Saturday evening.

My crime? Daring to point out that Donald Trump’s claim to reporters that Iranians are not only “among the most evil people ever on Earth” but that they also “cut babies’ heads off” is flatly false.

First, zero Iranians participated in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, and while Iran does have a history of supporting Hamas, there is no credible evidence – as even then-US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken conceded in 2023 – that the Iranian government was involved in those attacks. In fact, the US intelligence community believes Iran’s leaders “were surprised by the Hamas attack.”

Second, no babies had their heads cut off on Oct. 7 – by Iranians, Palestinians, or anyone else. The macabre claim that Israeli babies were beheaded has been repeatedly investigated and debunked by everyone from Le Monde to Haaretz to CNN. It’s pure atrocity propaganda, originally used to justify mass slaughter in Gaza and now being bizarrely deployed to defend similar killings in Iran.

Trump isn’t the first US president to push the ‘beheaded babies’ hoax - Joe Biden falsely claimed to have seen pictures of the (fictitious) decapitated Israeli infants. But Trump is the first president to illegally attack Iran. And he is also the first president to viciously lambast and threaten the media for daring to ask questions of the people in power.

Right now, Trump and his cronies won’t stop attacking my colleagues and me as the conflict in the Middle East escalates.

Why?

They want silence.

They want fear.

They want journalists and media outlets who fall in line.

I’m not one of them. Zeteo isn’t one of them.

If you’ve followed my work over the years, you know I’ve never been afraid to speak truth to power – whether it’s presidents, prime ministers, or billionaires.

But here’s the reality: when powerful people come after me, it’s not really about me.

It’s about intimidating anyone in the media who dares to challenge their lies and gaslighting.

And the only way we fight back is together.

