Who'll Win the ‘MAGA Podcast Wars’? Krystal Ball and Mehdi on Ben Shapiro vs. Tucker Carlson, AIPAC, and Iran

If you’re as terminally online as the rest of us at Zeteo, you may have noticed that conservative podcasters are at war with each other. Ben Shapiro is attacking Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson is attacking Ben Shapiro, and everyone is attacking Mark Levin. So for this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Mehdi is joined by Krystal Ball, co-host of the massively popular online news show ‘Breaking Points’, to unpack all of the MAGA drama.

“What are the right-wing MAGA podcast wars? What is going on right now?” Mehdi asks.

“It would take a long time for me to give you all of the subplots. But the major fissure is around Israel,” Krystal says.

The two also get into how Donald Trump’s disastrous war with Iran is creating even MORE rifts within the Republican party, Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in instigating the war, and why we shouldn’t totally trust defectors like Trump’s now former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent. “They are very comfortable saying, ‘Israel, Israel, Israel. It’s all Israel’s fault,’” Krystal says. “But at the end of the day, this is Donald Trump’s war. He’s not a baby. He’s the most powerful man on the planet.”

The two also discuss:

Krystal’s famous hardball interview with Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

How AIPAC’s brand has become “completely toxic” with Democratic voters.

Why podcasts will be important for 2028 presidential candidates.

And whether Gavin Newsom will be brave enough to appear on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ or ‘Breaking Points’...

Free subscribers get a 5-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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