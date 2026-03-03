Bibi’s Iran Goals Are Not Necessarily Trump’s Iran Goals
Israel and the United States are united in pushing a brutal and illegal war that anti-Iran hawks in both countries have sought for decades. But, perhaps, not for long.
The triumphalism in Washington and Jerusalem is extreme after Saturday morning’s surprise assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei inaugurated the largest and most horrifying US military misadventure since the 2003 Iraq War. But it conceals the sources of major divergence between the US and Israel over the most important and least defined questions of the war: the endgame – and what comes next.