Trump greets Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

An unjustifiable, illegal war of aggression against Iran has united the United States and Israel. For now.

The triumphalism in Washington and Jerusalem is extreme after Saturday morning’s surprise assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei inaugurated the largest and most horrifying US military misadventure since the 2003 Iraq War. But it conceals the sources of major divergence between the US and Israel over the most important and least defined questions of the war: the endgame – and what comes next.