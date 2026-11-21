Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House on November 20, 2026. Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images

Donald Trump met his two favorite authoritarian leaders this week for a historic trilateral summit that, of course, produced no breakthroughs on the major issues currently facing the world. What it did produce was Trump’s glowing reviews of his “friends” Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin and awkward photo ops.

Meanwhile, at home, his Cabinet’s incompetence was on full display as his administration struggled to calm concerns after a series of outages hit the country’s cyber infrastructure, including at the National Security Agency. Trump’s reaction was also less than reassuring: “It’s life.”

Indeed, so goes life in Trump’s America, where the DOJ is sending threatening letters to Democratic lawmakers, ICE is detaining green card holders, and the White House is challenging requests to preserve documents. Here’s more on how Trump and his cronies harmed democracy, undermined the Constitution, and hurt societies worldwide this week:

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Judge Blocks Trump’s Massive Golf Course Renovation

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s closure of the East Potomac Park golf course for a massive renovation, calling the Park Service’s insistence that the park needed to close by Sunday “irrational” and finding that the rush to close the park was an effort to fulfill orders from the president.

The decision came one day after the judge warned she would begin contempt-of-court proceedings if she learned that the Interior Department violated her court orders to preserve documents related to the case. Whistleblowers had recently warned that key paperwork relating to Trump’s construction projects had already been destroyed.

Sunday, Nov. 15 – Trump’s DOJ Sends Threatening Letters to Dem Lawmakers

Trump’s Justice Department sent a threatening letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren warning of “significant legal consequences” over her recent comments about possible investigations she may pursue as the expected Senate Banking Committee chair in the next Congress.

The letter suggested Warren “intend[s] to target private individuals close to President Trump” and ordered her to preserve materials “relevant to your intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

Trump’s DOJ later sent similar letters to Senator Adam Schiff and Reps. Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin.

Monday, Nov. 16 – Trump Goes on Racist Rant Against Black Journalist

While speaking to reporters, Trump lashed out and made racist remarks against NBC White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, calling her “pathetic” and saying, “I know you don’t see dirt,” and “you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come.”

Trump’s comments came after Alcindor asked him to respond to criticism that he was too focused on D.C. construction projects during the nationwide ground stop last week.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – ICE Detaining Green Card Holders

The Washington Post reported that ICE is detaining green card holders for minor violations that in some cases occurred decades ago.

The detentions are taking place despite the fact that the charges didn’t even come up when applying for or renewing green cards, and would typically result in a citation rather than an effort to eliminate someone’s legal status in the U.S.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – White House Challenges Records Requests

White House counsel Will Scharf addressed a letter to congressional Democrats arguing the Trump administration isn’t required to comply with any requests or demands to preserve documents or information. Scharf also ridiculously claimed in the letter, which reportedly wasn’t sent to committee leaders, that Democratic lawmakers “may inappropriately seek to use oversight investigations to harass individuals with meritless claims.”

Scharf’s letter came after incoming House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia sent letters of his own to Trump administration officials, allies, and family members, warning them to save their records for upcoming investigations.

Thursday, Nov. 19 – ICE Pays AT&T For Call Records

404 Media reported that ICE has paid telecoms giant AT&T millions of dollars to access its “raw data and analytical services” to help with the agency’s investigations.

The agreement has caused controversy for civil liberty experts, who say the data-sharing represents a mass surveillance program – one that could provide ICE with trillions of phone records, including those of non-AT&T customers.

Friday, Nov. 20 – Watchdog Agency Abandoned Fraud Probe of Trump’s Memecoin

The New York Times reported that career officials at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission opened an investigation into possible fraud related to Trump’s memecoin shortly after its launch in early 2025. They quickly abandoned the inquiry, believing the commission wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation, including approving subpoenas.

In 2025 alone, Trump banked at least $636 million in transaction and licensing fees associated with the cryptocurrency, while nearly a million buyers lost nearly $4 billion through June 2026.

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Did you miss previous weeks of ‘This Week in Democracy’? Catch up here. And check out more of Zeteo’s reporting from this week below: