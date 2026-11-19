🚨 BREAKING: The International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in a major decision marking the first time a state – rather than an individual – has been found responsible for violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. The case has been closely watched for signs about how the ICJ could rule in the ongoing genocide case against Israel over the atrocities committed in Gaza. Watch your inbox for more from Zeteo on Thursday’s landmark ruling later today.

Good morning, friends! Prem here, hoping Substack isn’t going through its own outage and you’re actually receiving my email!

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll discuss how the systems undergirding U.S. society are teetering on the brink of collapse, and being (barely) held up despite the people in charge, not because of them. Read on for the insane things that our dear Cabinet officials have said on live television ostensibly to calm us down, and stay for reaction from Reps. Thomas Massie and Jamie Raskin.

We’ll also consider the latest bit of bullshit from Elon Musk, who after spending $500 million and seeing the Republicans shellacked in the midterms anyway, is suddenly seeing the light and pretending not to be MAGA. There’s more on the Iran war too. Let’s read in.

A Real ‘Head-Scratcher’

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks to the media at the US Capitol on Nov. 17, 2026. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFPvia Getty Images.

Microsoft. Apple. JPMorgan Chase. United Airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration and the entire American airspace. The National Security Agency.

These and so many more organizations, companies, and government bodies have faced system outages and breaches in recent days.

Such an explosion of failures and interruptions has alarmed Americans nationwide, and people worldwide. The public is wondering: Should we take out hard cash? Get in weeks’ worth of canned food? Arrange for some gold bars and other currency to barter with after the possible apocalypse?

It’s a tense moment. In times like these, we look to our leaders for guidance, assurance, and support – anything to calm fears and provide accurate and reliable information.

Now, from the officials in charge of protecting the homeland and managing transportation, we are getting spitballed theories and head-scratching conjectures.

It started last Friday.