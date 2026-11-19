As the Iran war heats up and the genocide in Gaza continues, Mehdi went on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ to respond to French public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy’s blind defense of Israel, and also to debate former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley on Iran.

“Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, every single president Netanyahu asked to bomb Iran, none of them were dumb enough to do it. Only your former boss was dumb enough to do it.” Mehdi told Gidley in a heated conversation that covered Russia’s war on Ukraine, Trump’s war on Iran, and the U.S. president’s legal issues concerning sexual abuse compared to those of Russell Brand’s.

Watch the full video above to also hear what Mehdi thought of the famous BHL (Bernard-Henri Lévy) telling Piers that in all the wars he has seen, he has never seen an army “caring as much” as the Israeli army. Yes, he actually said that.

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