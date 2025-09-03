'The Trump Health Cover-Up': Mehdi and Jim Acosta Slam the Mainstream Media's Complicity in a Huge Scandal

As rumors swirled over the weekend of Donald Trump’s declining health, the president held a live press conference on Tuesday announcing the relocation of the US Space Command. And what had started as an official announcement then derailed into a rambling Q&A with reporters.

Following the bizarre press conference, Mehdi was interviewed by Jim Acosta on Substack Live on the latest news about Trump’s health, as well as some of the most insane and dangerous things the president has done since returning to office in January.

The two specifically dive into Trump’s takeover of DC and his threats to deploy the National Guard to cities across the US. Mehdi says, “This has nothing to do with crime… We’re not seeing red-state governors being bullied in this way.”

Watch the full conversation above to also hear Mehdi and Jim Acosta discuss the escalating genocide in Gaza, the “mediocrity” of president-in-waiting JD Vance, and what Democrats should run on in 2026.

