A rendering included in the GREAT Trust proposal slide deck via the Washington Post.

GREAT! Of course, a new proposal for post-war Gaza is called GREAT! Just like the man himself. He’s so GREAT that he needs a GREAT proposal for Gaza. It is so GREAT that it will only be missing Tony the Tiger roaring out “You’re GREAT!” in the AI-generated video that undoubtedly will accompany this proposal for Gaza.

So let’s take a look at this GREAT (Gaza Reconstruction and Economic Acceleration and Transformation) Trust proposal, written by a group of Israelis (of course) who likely only ever have seen Gaza, if at all, from the inside of an Israeli tank. The other partner to this proposal is the folks behind the GHF (the Genocide Hunger Foundation), the folks running the so-called “aid sites” that have become “killing fields” where starving Palestinians trying to get food are gunned down by Israeli forces. What could go wrong?

The proposal, the full details of which were first reported by the Washington Post, is filled with so many spelling mistakes that Mr. Trump will Love it with all of his Heart. It is nothing less than an Israeli wet dream: the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, financed by the outside world – the Arab states and Europe, of course. After Gaza is ethnically cleansed, the GREAT minds behind this proposal will push for the financiers to erect sky scrapers and “mega projects” with Amazing names like the “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone” (likely proposed before Elon Musk fell out of favor with GREAT Donald Trump) and the “MBS Ring” (named after Muhammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia) and the “MBZ Central Highway” (named after Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE).

Of course, no Riviera replica would be complete without the Gaza “Trump Riviera and Islands” (named after his GREATNESS), where world-class resorts and islands “similar to the Palm Islands in Dubai” will be built. The slide deck amazingly shows us the fancily sketched skyline; we see a few Teslas for good measure and, of course, who will live in Gaza: Arabs from the Gulf (to be precise, 11 men and one woman appear in the anything – but – slick propaganda slide deck). How GREAT!

A rendering included in the GREAT Trust proposal slide deck.

But, in order to make the ethnic cleansing, which the Washington Post breathlessly referred to as “voluntary” relocation, look legitimate and clean, the Israeli geniuses behind the GREAT proposal will have someone else pay Palestinians $5,000 to leave, as well as unspecified subsidies for rent and food, surely also on someone other than Israel’s tab. Yes, $5000! “Of course, they should be happy with $5,000. Gaza is a pile of rubble,” is likely how the authors justified this plan to themselves. “Why wouldn’t they leave?” I can see the salespeople now! To Palestinians, they will say, “Look, you can stay on this pile of rubble (cough, that we created after we bombed the place to smithereens) or you can take $5,000 and go to … anywhere but here. Just IMAGINE: you can educate your kids (cough, after we blew up all of the universities and killed almost all of the science and math professors), you can get treatment for your illnesses (cough, we bombed all 36 hospitals).” And to prospective “investors,” they will say, “You can build a skyscraper right next to the Mediterranean. Don’t worry about the site being a mass grave. We have lots of experience covering those things up.”

Palestinians inspect the beachside Al-Baqa Cafe after it is targeted by an Israeli airstrike in western Gaza City, on June 30, 2025. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leaving aside the innumerable and hideously grotesque details enumerated in this GREAT proposal, there are deeply troubling issues with the very concept of an Israeli or American plan for the Gaza Strip.