‘ICE is a Terrorist Agency’ - Cynthia Nixon on Deportation Raids, Gaza Attacks, and Trump’s War on Higher Education

Mehdi sits down with the ‘Sex and the City’ star, activist, and Zeteo contributor to discuss the new ‘McCarthyism’ and the return of her former political opponent Andrew Cuomo.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Apr 09, 2025
∙ Paid
On this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Mehdi is joined by award-winning actor, activist, and Zeteo contributor Cynthia Nixon for an impassioned conversation about rising fascism under Donald Trump and the lawlessness of ICE, which Cynthia calls a “terrorist agency.”

Mehdi and Cynthia unpack Trump’s assault on US higher education, the ‘disappearings’ of international student activists, and the lack of opposition from the Democratic Party. As a lifelong New Yorker and graduate of Barnard College, Cynthia strongly criticizes Columbia University’s choice to roll over in response to Trump’s slew of authoritarian demands.

“It’s foolish. It’s a terrible mistake. The most disheartening thing — never mind standing up for what's right — but it's not gonna get [Columbia] anywhere,” Cynthia says.

“Did none of these college presidents go to elementary school? Did they never have to deal with a bully at lunchtime? You don't pay off the bully,” Mehdi says.

“He just comes back for more. He's like, ‘Oh, these are the people I can roll over right away,’” Cynthia says.

Mehdi and Cynthia also discuss Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza and the lack of public outrage, particularly from liberals in the entertainment industry, as well as the whole Rachel Zegler/‘Snow White’ controversy in which Zegler was lambasted by Hollywood elites for voicing her solidarity with Palestine. “If you think about ‘McCarthyism’ — that was Hollywood,” Cynthia says.

Finally, the Democratic primary for New York City Mayor is underway and Cynthia has some strong opinions about two of the candidates. First, there’s former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Cynthia’s former opponent from the 2018 gubernatorial race) who’s currently polling first even though he resigned from office in disgrace amidst multiple scandals. Then, there’s New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani who’s running a progressive and grassroots campaign and has not had to resign from office in disgrace due to multiple scandals. Listen now to find out which candidate Cynthia prefers!

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
