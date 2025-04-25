The ‘Bullsh*t’ of Bill Maher — Gianmarco Soresi on Israel, Antisemitism, and ‘Anti-Woke’ Comedy

It’s been one whole year since the launch of ‘We’re Not Kidding’, and for our anniversary episode Mehdi is joined by comedian and internet superstar Gianmarco Soresi. As a half-Italian, half-Jewish comedian, Gianmarco has become famous for the viral social media clips of his standup comedy, as well as his outspoken criticism of Israel. He and Mehdi unpack how the silencing of pro-Palestine voices can contribute to rising antisemitism.

“I’m looking at this and thinking, ‘This is really bad.’ Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel are actually screwing over American Jews in many ways.” Mehdi says.

“[Israel defenders] are cozying up with people who are antisemites, who do not like the Jews, who will turn on the Jews. All in the name of a country they're not even citizens of,” Gianmarco says.

The two also discuss the hypocrisy of Donald Trump and the Republican party, who claim to be defenders of free speech while simultaneously detaining student activists for their political activity or opinions. “I think there's just not enough people who are taught what bullshit is and how to see through it,” Gianmarco says.

Finally, Mehdi and Gianmarco go on an extended rant about the “anti-woke” comedy movement and how its ringleaders like Joe Rogan and Bill Maher have completely sold out to powerful political figures like Donald Trump. “We're watching huge comedians toe the line for the President,” Gianmarco says. “Well, then you're not a fucking comedian anymore — You’re a propagandist.”

Also, some very exciting news: 'We're Not Kidding' is officially a Webby award winner! Thank you again to everyone who voted and our amazing 'WNK' audience — we couldn't do any of this without you!

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts