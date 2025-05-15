‘Sane Fascists or Insane Fascists?’ - Molly Jong-Fast on the President’s Mental Health Issues

It’s been almost four months (!) of Donald Trump’s second term in office and it’s become nearly impossible to keep track of the president’s unhinged behavior and bizarre rhetoric. Fortunately, Mehdi and author and commentator Molly Jong-Fast, host of the ‘Fast Politics’ podcast and Vanity Fair special correspondent, take on the task of rounding up Trump’s most insane recent moments on this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’. They also call out the media for its lax coverage of Trump’s mental state and cognitive decline - especially in comparison to Joe Biden!

“[Trump] is someone who if he got on a metro station or a subway train with you and ranted and raved, you would get up and move your seat,” Mehdi says. “In this country, we’ve given him the nuclear codes.”

“I feel like the problem with you is that you did not grow up in this country,” Molly counters. “So, you are just surprised that we're stupid.”

Mehdi and Molly also talk about the Trump administration’s repression of free speech on college campuses, and also take some much-needed shots at the Republican-led Congress. “They are run by complete incompetence,” Molly says.

In addition, ‘We’re Not Kidding’ recently celebrated its one-year anniversary! Check out some of our favorite moments in the video below:

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the episode above while Zeteo's paid subscribers can watch it in full.

