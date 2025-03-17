‘Ethno-Nationalist, Hard-Right Whackjobs’ - Nish Kumar on Fascism, Starmer, and Being Both Brown and English

They first bonded over their shared love of Nando’s — now Mehdi and UK comedian Nish Kumar reunite to talk about their shared contempt for the Trump administration. The two sat down in Washington DC to discuss UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s successful visit and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s disastrous visit to the White House and the childish behavior of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“I've been very critical of Keir Starmer on any number of issues, but I do have some sympathy for the current position of the British government coming into the situation.” Nish tells Mehdi. “Now, post-Brexit, essentially we've left ourselves in a position where we are at the mercy of the United States of America.”

“Nish, you’re a comedian, Zelensky is a former comedian — are Vance and Trump the hecklers from hell?” Mehdi asks Nish.

Mehdi and Nish also weigh in on the current debate raging in the UK over who gets to claim ‘English’ identity. Is Rishi Sunak English? Is ‘English’ an ethnic identity? Is this just racism disguised as legitimate debate? Nish may think so… “We should start calling these people what they are, which is ethno-nationalist, hard-right WHACKJOBS.”

The two also dig into the nature of ‘American’ identity and Donald Trump’s attempts to revoke birthright citizenship in the US. “At what point do they accuse the Statue of Liberty as being a kind of big, green, woke monster?” Nish asks.

It’s a hilarious and informative conversation you definitely won’t want to miss!

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts