Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

‘Ethno-Nationalist, Hard-Right Whackjobs’ - Nish Kumar on Fascism, Starmer, and Being Both Brown and English

Mehdi and the comedian discuss the US/UK ‘special relationship’, Trump’s treatment of world leaders, and who gets to identify as ‘English’.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Mar 17, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

They first bonded over their shared love of Nando’s — now Mehdi and UK comedian Nish Kumar reunite to talk about their shared contempt for the Trump administration. The two sat down in Washington DC to discuss UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s successful visit and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s disastrous visit to the White House and the childish behavior of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“I've been very critical of Keir Starmer on any number of issues, but I do have some sympathy for the current position of the British government coming into the situation.” Nish tells Mehdi. “Now, post-Brexit, essentially we've left ourselves in a position where we are at the mercy of the United States of America.”

“Nish, you’re a comedian, Zelensky is a former comedian — are Vance and Trump the hecklers from hell?” Mehdi asks Nish.

Mehdi and Nish also weigh in on the current debate raging in the UK over who gets to claim ‘English’ identity. Is Rishi Sunak English? Is ‘English’ an ethnic identity? Is this just racism disguised as legitimate debate? Nish may think so… “We should start calling these people what they are, which is ethno-nationalist, hard-right WHACKJOBS.”

The two also dig into the nature of ‘American’ identity and Donald Trump’s attempts to revoke birthright citizenship in the US. “At what point do they accuse the Statue of Liberty as being a kind of big, green, woke monster?” Nish asks.

It’s a hilarious and informative conversation you definitely won’t want to miss!

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
Politics, Sport, and Free Speech Hypocrisy, with Jemele Hill
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Is Trump 'Daddy'? – with Bassem Youssef
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Taking On the Tech Oligarchs, with Taylor Lorenz
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
"Holy Sh*t, We're Being Lied To": Huda Kattan, CEO of Huda Beauty, Speaks Out
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
The One Where Hasan Minhaj Meets Mehdi Hasan
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0
  Mehdi Hasan
‘Election Anxiety’ and Fears of a ‘Civil War’, with Nick Offerman
  Mehdi Hasan