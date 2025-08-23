Rewriting history and election laws. Waste. Increasing militarism. And retribution. Those are the themes of week 31 of Donald Trump’s second term.

Trump’s revenge campaign was targeted this week at one of the president’s most high-profile critics – his own former national security adviser and one-time GOP darling John Bolton. Meanwhile, National Guard troops in DC continued to make their presence felt, albeit by largely just standing around in the nation’s capital. And Trump wants to change election laws to, as he puts it openly, net House Republicans “100 more seats.”

From the FBI raid of Bolton’s home and office, to a review that could rewrite history at the Smithsonian, to new sanctions against officials at the International Criminal Court, here’s what Trump and his allies did this week that undermines the Constitution, harms democracy, and hurts people and free societies worldwide:

Republican governors from West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio said they would send a combined total of approximately 700 National Guard troops to DC at Trump’s request, nearly doubling the total number of troops already on the ground in the district.

The New York Times reported that Trump told European leaders that he would support a plan for Ukraine to cede the Donbas region to Russia in order to end the war, rather than try to reach a ceasefire agreement.

The Guardian reported that Israeli cybersecurity official Tom Alexandrovich was released from US custody and allowed to return to Israel after being arrested and charged with luring a child with a computer for a sex act. Alexandrovich was arrested along with several others during a two-week sting operation in Las Vegas. The State Department later said that Alexandrovich “did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date,” but alleged that “any claims that the US government intervened are false.”

On Twitter, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt thanked far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec for joining the press pool in the “new media” seat for Trump’s trip to Alaska. Posobiec later took the “new media” seat for a second time during Tuesday’s press briefing.

After conspiracy theorist, Islamophobe, and Trump ally Laura Loomer took to Twitter to falsely call children from Gaza receiving medical care in the US a “national security threat,” the State Department announced that it’s halting the issuing of visitor visas for anyone from Gaza while officials “conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days.”

NPR reported that government documents with potentially sensitive information from the State Department were left behind on a public printer at an Alaskan hotel near where Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place. The papers included details about the meetings, including precise locations and meeting times, along with the phone numbers of US government employees. In response, a White House spokesperson falsely claimed the documents were just a “multi-page lunch menu” and suggested that the incident wasn’t a security breach.

On Truth Social, Trump reposted a meme of MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace and called her a “loser, with bad ratings.” He also claimed without evidence that she “will be fired soon!”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was named as co-deputy director of the FBI, the first time in history that the agency has had two people share the position. Bailey, a Republican, is known for launching an investigation into Media Matters for America, fighting to keep wrongfully convicted people in prison, and filing an unsuccessful lawsuit against the state of New York for “ unconstitutional lawfare ” election interference” and “wrongful prosecution” over the hush-money case that resulted in Trump being convicted of 34 felonies.

Trump also showed off his 2028 merch inside the White House to Presidents Zelensky and Macron, including a “Four More Years” hat, in a viral image proudly posted by one of his White House aides.

During an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump raised the idea of canceling the 2028 elections if the US were at war, saying, “If we happen to be at war with somebody, no more elections. That’s good.” But of course he was only joking, right?

Trump said DC was “under serious investigation,” accusing the district of providing “Fake” statistics on crime “in order to create a false illusion of safety.” Reports later confirmed that the Trump DOJ is investigating whether DC police manipulated data to make crime rates appear lower. The investigation is being led by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office. Violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low , and even Trump’s former US attorney for DC, Ed Martin, admitted in an April press release that violent crime had dropped 25% year-to-date.

In an unhinged rant on Truth Social, Trump said he plans to sign an executive order to ban mail-in voting and “Highly ‘Inaccurate’ voting machines, a move that would violate the Constitution , in an effort to “help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.” Trump falsely claimed that the US is the only country in the world that has mail-in voting and called states, which hold authority over elections, “merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes.” (Trump has voted by mail himself in the past.)

Democratic state lawmakers in Texas returned to the state, ending their two-week walkout in opposition to Republican efforts to introduce a mid-decade redistricted Congressional map that could net the GOP an additional five House seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The lawmakers faced $500 daily fines for their absences, had civil arrest warrants issued against them, and overcame threats by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to have them removed from office.

NOTUS reported that Eric Lendrum, a speechwriter for the Department of Homeland Security, has shared a wide range of hateful rhetoric on his blog and podcast, including endorsing the far-right “great replacement theory,” calling for the eradication of trans peoples’ “ideology,” and referring to Jan. 6 insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt as “an actual hero” who gave “her life for her country.”

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff sent a letter to FCC chair Brendan Carr requesting details to determine whether Trump tried to get programming or media coverage commitments in exchange for his administration approving Paramount’s merger with Skydance. Schiff pointed to the former’s $16 million settlement with Trump and the cancellation of ‘The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert’ as a sequence of events that raise “significant questions and alarm that the FCC — an independent regulatory agency — has become a vehicle for President Trump to exact personal retribution and undermine the freedom of the press.”

A coalition of over 20 Democratic-led states and DC sued Trump’s Justice Department over efforts to block a new policy that would prevent states from accessing federal funds under the Victims of Crime Act if they don’t cooperate with the president’s immigration crackdown, calling the move “unprecedented.”

A federal judge dismissed part of a lawsuit involving the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility in Florida, rendering moot claims that detainees’ Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by not having confidential access to hearings in immigration court after the Trump administration designated a processing center near Miami for cases to be heard. The judge also granted a change of venue motion by the state defendants, where the claims of First Amendment violations will be litigated.

Tuesday, August 19

In a statement to Fox, the State Department said that the Trump administration has revoked more than 6,000 international student visas, and claimed, without providing evidence, that approximately two-thirds of the revocations were based on crimes including assault, burglary, and driving under the influence, though it’s unclear whether those students were convicted of any crimes. The department also said that between 200 and 300 student visas were revoked over “support for terrorism,” but the spokesperson didn’t elaborate on their claim.

The Washington Post reported that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a new policy memo last week calling for a more “rigorous, holistic and comprehensive” approach to evaluating individuals applying to become citizens, which includes judging “on a case-by-case basis” whether applicants have “good moral character” defined by their “behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions.” Legal experts say the move will allow immigration officers to make subjective judgments about who gets to become a citizen.

Additionally, USCIS announced an updated policy to screen immigration benefit applicants for “anti-American ideologies or activities.”

The Post also reported that in September 2020, US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro, who was then a weekend host on Fox, told then-Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel in a text message that she was determined to help Trump and the Republican Party, saying, “I work so hard for the President and party,” despite network rules preventing political involvement from on-air personalities. Additionally, in a text message to Sean Hannity after the post-election edition of her show didn’t air, she noted that “I’M TIRED OF THE CENSORSHIP AND I’M EMBARRASSED BY HOW THEY CALLED THIS ELECTION.”

The Post also reported that Pirro's office issued a new policy instructing federal prosecutors in DC not to seek felony charges against people who violate a district law prohibiting most individuals from carrying shotguns or rifles, no matter how strong the evidence against them may be. Meanwhile, Pirro directed staff to seek the toughest possible criminal charges against anyone arrested as part of Trump's federal takeover of the DC police force.

The New York Times reported that Ed Martin, Trump’s “weaponization czar” who was recently selected by the DOJ to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James, sent a letter to her lawyer last week in which he said that her resignation would be considered an “act of good faith” and “best serve the good of the state and nation.” While James’ lawyer didn’t directly respond to calls for her client to resign, she wrote a letter to the DOJ calling Martin’s visit to James’ apartment last week a “truly bizarre, made-for-media stunt” that is “outside the bounds of DOJ and ethics rules.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk is “quietly pumping the brakes” on his plan to start a political party, telling allies he wants to focus on his companies and doesn’t want to damage his relationships with powerful Republicans like JD Vance with a third party that could take votes away from the GOP.

On Twitter, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that, at Trump’s direction, the agency is revoking the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence officials, several of whom were involved in an assessment ordered by then-President Barack Obama involving Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Gabbard accused the officials of “abus[ing] the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that the Smithsonian is “OUT OF CONTROL,” and complained that their museums focus too much on “how bad Slavery was,” along with “how horrible our Country is.” He noted that he’s directed his attorneys to “go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made.”

Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier filed a lawsuit claiming the state legislature’s Republican majority has illegally detained her in the state Capitol after she refused to consent to 24-hour police surveillance. Collier, who slept on the floor of the Capitol in protest on Monday night, was one of the more than 50 House Democrats who fled the state for two weeks to block a new gerrymandered Congressional map. Since returning, the lawmakers have been subjected to new rules preventing them from leaving the House floor without written permission and a law enforcement escort until the chamber reconvened on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of engaging in a “pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions” of its “Big Pharma benefactors,” hours after the professional society for doctors who provide medical care to children issued COVID-19 immunization guidelines that continued to recommend the vaccine for kids. The move defied guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which dropped its recommendation back in May under Kennedy’s leadership. The AAP said it retained the guidance because children are still at risk of severe cases of COVID-19.

A federal judge dismissed a case brought by the Trump administration that sought to block the Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act, which it argued violated federal immigration law. Share

Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia accused federal prosecutors of “vindictive and selective prosecution” in a motion to dismiss the criminal charges against him. The lawyers also argued that Abrego Garcia was charged “because he refused to acquiesce in the government’s violation of his due process rights.”