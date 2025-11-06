After one of the bloodiest weeks in Sudan’s recent years, Mehdi is joined by two experts to explain why the country’s forgotten genocide was catapulted into headlines and front pages all over the world.

“More people could have died in the past week in El Fasher, and this is without hyperbole, than died in the past two years in Gaza,” says Nathaniel Raymond, Executive Director at Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab, who joins Mehdi remotely.

El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur and one of the Sudanese army’s last strongholds in the region, was captured by the country’s Rapid Support Forces [RSF] last week, leaving a blood trail that Raymond and his team say is visible from space. “They’re [RSF] killing everyone that moves,” he tells Mehdi.

Joining Raymond on screen is Sudan expert and PAEMA Senior Advisor Shayna Lewis, who spoke to the many misconceptions around this genocide and those responsible. “There’s some kind of false falsehood here that the RSF are worse than the Sudanese Armed Forces. They are two sides of the same coin, and both of these groups have waged a war against the people of Sudan.”

Lewis and Raymond address some of the most important and under-reported aspects of the genocide, including:

The role of the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in fueling the genocide and “profiteering” off of it.

How the United States can, and is obligated to, stop the genocide, but won’t.

Why now is the most critical time for being able to hold the RSF accountable for their crimes in El Fasher.

Why Raymond believes this is “the most exquisitely, precisely warned mass atrocity in human history.”

How it all might end.

