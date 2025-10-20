'It's Not Going To Be Forgotten': Former Biden Official on Biden's Historic Failure To Get a Gaza Ceasefire

Long-time Middle East peace negotiator Robert Malley – who has worked under Democratic presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden – is all too familiar with the fragility of failed peace agreements between Israel and Palestine.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Mehdi presses Malley on whether the fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will last, and why his old boss – Joe Biden – reportedly turned down the same ceasefire deal a year ago.

“It’s a question that they’re [the Biden administration] going to have to come to terms with,” Malley tells Mehdi. “It’s not going to be forgotten by many Americans either, who saw an administration that said it was working tirelessly for a ceasefire and kept providing the weapons that ensured that the fire would never cease.”

Malley discusses the many flaws in the new ceasefire deal – brokered by US President Donald Trump – telling Mehdi that, “even if everything goes according to plan, Palestinians in Gaza are going to live a wretched life.”

Mehdi also talks to Malley about his new book, Tomorrow Is Yesterday: Life, Death, and the Pursuit of Peace in Israel/Palestine, as well as the stunning admissions Malley makes about working with President Bill Clinton during the Camp David Summit back in 2000.

“When Bill Clinton goes around today saying, I offered the Palestinians everything and they turned it down, that is a lie,” Mehdi says to Malley.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview, which includes Malley’s explanation of why he thinks the two-state solution is a “gimmick.”

