Mamdani vs Cuomo: Tonight's Debate in 3 Minutes

First, a quick note about a Town Hall on Friday at 12 pm ET: Join Mehdi Hasan LIVE in a Town Hall Q&A as he chats with The Lever’s David Sirota about his new book, ‘Master Plan: The Hidden Plot to Legalize Corruption in America.’ They’ll dig into how corporate power and political elites built a system of legalized corruption, and what it’ll take to break free – and they’ll be taking audience questions! Paid subscribers can find the registration link at the bottom of this email.

Missed the New York mayoral debate tonight, featuring Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, and independent Andrew Cuomo? Don’t worry, Zeteo has got you covered!

Watch the brief highlights above, including the biggest on-stage clashes between frontrunner Mamdani and former governor Cuomo on everything from Israel/Palestine to Covid deaths to standing up to Donald Trump to favorite bodega breakfast sandwiches.

REGISTER BELOW for Friday’s Town Hall on billionaires, corruption and inequality with Mehdi and The Lever’s David Sirota. Friday 17 October at 12pm ET (9am PT / 5pm BST)