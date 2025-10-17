Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
16
28

Mamdani vs Cuomo: Tonight's Debate in 3 Minutes

The candidates for New York mayor clashed on the debate stage tonight, in a televised debate. Mamdani and Cuomo went hard at each other over Israel, Gaza, Netanyahu, antisemitism and more.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Oct 17, 2025
∙ Paid
16
28
Share

First, a quick note about a Town Hall on Friday at 12 pm ET: Join Mehdi Hasan LIVE in a Town Hall Q&A as he chats with The Lever’s David Sirota about his new book, ‘Master Plan: The Hidden Plot to Legalize Corruption in America.’ They’ll dig into how corporate power and political elites built a system of legalized corruption, and what it’ll take to break free – and they’ll be taking audience questions! Paid subscribers can find the registration link at the bottom of this email.

Missed the New York mayoral debate tonight, featuring Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, and independent Andrew Cuomo? Don’t worry, Zeteo has got you covered!

Watch the brief highlights above, including the biggest on-stage clashes between frontrunner Mamdani and former governor Cuomo on everything from Israel/Palestine to Covid deaths to standing up to Donald Trump to favorite bodega breakfast sandwiches.

REGISTER BELOW for Friday’s Town Hall on billionaires, corruption and inequality with Mehdi and The Lever’s David Sirota. Friday 17 October at 12pm ET (9am PT / 5pm BST)

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture