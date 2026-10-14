Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. In tonight’s edition, our lede story is so packed with news and juicy details that we decided to devote the entire newsletter to it. Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride!

Inside the ‘Crazy Bonkers’ CBS London All-Hands

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

I’ve reported extensively on Bari Weiss’s year-long reign of terror atop CBS News. I’ve heard about newsroom clashes with Weiss and her deputies, and concerns over the David Ellison-installed leadership injecting their pro-Israel and other biases into the network’s coverage.

But what I heard on audio I obtained from yesterday’s “crazy bonkers” editorial meeting at the CBS London bureau in the aftermath of press coverage of the network’s handling of an Oct. 7 story is unlike anything I’ve ever heard. You won’t believe what she said about Benjamin Netanyahu, or what she called the Palestinian death toll in Gaza. She also had a blunt warning for staffers who cross her.