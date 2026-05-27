Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we reveal how Stephen Colbert made Bari Weiss furious on his way out the door, CBS News ghosts one of its top reporters, and The Free Press is offering its readers branded trips with their favorite writers. Also, if a right-wing podcast launches and no one listens, does it even exist? And whatever happened to that rescheduled WHCD? Let’s hop in…

Bari Can’t Take a Joke

Bari Weiss in November 2024. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press; Stephen Colbert in May 2026. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss was “incandescent” with rage over Stephen Colbert’s recent mockery of her and Tony Dokoupil, prompting the network’s leadership to direct ‘CBS Mornings’ to ignore the final episode of ‘The Late Show,’ sources told Zeteo.