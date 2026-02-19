A note from our Editor-in-Chief:

Behind the Scenes of Bari Weiss’s Blunder

Anderson Cooper speaks onstage during the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

Months after Bari Weiss desperately courted Anderson Cooper to be the face of ‘CBS Evening News,’ Cooper essentially gave the anti-woke CBS News editor-in-chief the middle finger as he decided to ditch his 20-year run as a ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent.

“It really has to sting for Bari,” a senior CBS News staffer told ‘Ragebait.’ “The person she wanted for the Evening News anchor chair is choosing to leave CBS altogether because of her.”

In fact, according to the same staffer, Cooper’s decision not to return to ‘60 Minutes’ after this season ends was akin to “a ‘fuck you’ to Bari.”

A CNN mainstay who recently re-upped his contract with the cable news network, Cooper declined to accept CBS News’s latest renewal offer to continue serving as a correspondent for the network’s venerable newsmagazine, as first reported by Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright.

Though both CBS News and Cooper said all the right things in their official statements on his departure, with the anchor citing his work-life balance and commitments to CNN as the driving force behind his decision while CBS said “60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return,” it was clear that something else was at play to cause him to tell the Tiffany Network sayonara.