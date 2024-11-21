Playback speed
'Psychopath' Netanyahu is 'Poisoning' the Country: Israeli Lawmaker to Mehdi

Ofer Cassif joins Mehdi to discuss his suspension from the Knesset, his denunciation of the genocide in Gaza, and his criticisms of his own country’s “fascist” government.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 21, 2024
∙ Paid
1
10
BREAKING: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas’ senior leader Mohammed Al-Masri (Deif).

In this exclusive town hall Q&A with Israeli politician Ofer Cassif (recorded before the arrest warrants were issued), the left-wing lawmaker joined Mehdi and an audience of Zeteo paid subscribers to discuss his suspension from the Knesset after criticizing both the Israeli military and government. Cassif is an outspoken opponent of Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank and is the only Jewish member of the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, to support South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ. 

“Politically, the situation is very grave and it’s in a continuous escalation,” Cassif tells Mehdi. 

“I expressed the views I hold and for which I was elected,” Cassif, who has been a member of the Arab-majority Hadash-Ta’al Party in the Knesset for nearly five years, says in the Zeteo town hall. “I tried to represent the values that my movement cling[s] to and believe[s] in … We are against the genocidal massacre that Israel has been carrying out in Gaza for over a year.”

Cassif has been a longstanding critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He tells Mehdi, “Even before the massacre of October 7th and the ongoing genocide and etc. a year ago, I said that he was a psychopath ... He doesn’t care about the well-being and the lives of the hostages.”

He calls Netanyahu and his collaborators “poison in the machine,” emphasizing that “they actually have succeeded in poisoning the Israeli society more than ever.”

Watch the full town hall to hear what Cassif says about Israeli media, Zionism, and the possibility of a two-state solution.

To be part of the next Zeteo Town Hall, consider becoming a paid subscriber to not only watch conversations like this one, but be part of them! Paid subscribers also get to ask their own questions during town halls, and direct them to Mehdi or the guest.

