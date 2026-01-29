Zeteo

Pastor Arrested in ICE Protest Speaks to Zeteo

Pastor Quinlan Koch sits down with Mehdi to discuss ICE’s violent campaign in Minnesota and how he ended up being one of roughly 100 faith leaders arrested during a peaceful protest.
Jan 29, 2026
ICE’s violent presence in Minneapolis has rallied Minnesotans from all walks of life to come together to protect their neighbors and stand for justice.

Among those standing against ICE is Pastor Quinlan Koch, who was one of roughly 100 faith leaders arrested during a protest at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport against deportation flights.

He tells Mehdi that ICE’S massive campaign in Minneapolis “is doing real harm that we are feeling the tension, the trauma all the way in Red Wing,” which is about an hour’s drive away from the capital.

Pastor Koch emphasizes how deeply his faith informs his politics, explaining that ICE’s actions go “against the faith that I hold, that everyone is a beloved child of God, that everyone deserves dignity.” He adds, “My faith calls me into these moments where brokenness is ever present and to speak truth, to speak hope – that is a word that calls us together in love, not division; community, and not hate.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above to hear Pastor Koch describe the police response to the peaceful protest and how he keeps hope alive in such dark times.

Free subscribers can watch a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a pesky paywall again!

