Ilhan Omar speaks at a town hall meeting where she was attacked on Jan. 27, 2026 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s response to the attack on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tells you exactly how much the president is shifting his tone, or trying to lower the temperature, after his violent immigration agents committed another murder in Minnesota.

Not one iota.

On Tuesday evening, as Omar spoke at a town hall in Minneapolis, a man in the audience stood up and interrupted her remarks, spraying her with an unknown substance – reportedly apple cider vinegar. The 55-year-old assailant, Anthony Kazmierczak, attacked Omar as she was calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign and for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished.

After the incident, many Democrats and a trickle of Republicans came out to condemn the threatening act. The president, meanwhile, maintained his horrific position on Omar.

“I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said, suggesting the attack was staged. He added he hopes he doesn’t “have to bother” to see the video of the incident. “I don’t think about her,” Trump insisted – just one day after he peddled smears suggesting she is committing fraud.