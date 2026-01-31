Is MAGA Trying To Assassinate This Anti-Trump Author?

Don Winslow is the award-winning author behind more than 20 books. He’s also an outspoken critic of Donald Trump – so much so that he’s become a target of the MAGA base.

From online smears to death threats, the MAGA hate has become so intense that he’s had to cancel all in-person appearances on his book tour for The Final Score.

“They have said such things as they want to kidnap and rape me, they’ve advocated my assassination, and I don’t feel that it’s right for me to expose other people to that threat by appearing in public,” he tells Mehdi.

For years, Winslow has produced anti-Trump videos, but he also doesn’t hold back when it comes to the Democratic Party:

“Let’s speak in plain, tough language. Let’s call a fascist a fascist. Let’s call a liar a liar. I think one problem with, generally speaking, us progressives… is that we try to be so civil, so nice, and that’s not the game the other team is playing. We keep bringing spoons to a knife fight,” he argues.

Winslow also slams Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer’s leadership, saying, “We need people who are willing to play harder and play tougher.”

