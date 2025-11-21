Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Terry Moran on Getting Fired by ABC News, Interviewing Donald Trump, and Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift

The former ABC News journalist joins me to discuss leaving corporate media, covering Donald Trump's second term, and what's next for US politics and journalism in the authoritarian moment we're in.
John Harwood's avatar
Terry Moran's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
John Harwood
,
Terry Moran
, and
Team Zeteo
Nov 21, 2025
∙ Paid

“This is an authoritarian moment in our country like we have never had. That’s a fair, honest, impartial, accurate statement. And you could not say that on ABC or on any of the other corporate media.”

Like me, Terry Moran is a refugee from what we now call “corporate media.” We talked on Substack Live about what’s happened to us, what’s happened to our business, what’s the right way to engage with Donald Trump, and where politics and journalism in our country will go from here.

Watch the full video above to hear us discuss:

  • Terry’s tweet about Stephen Miller that would get him fired from ABC

  • The end of my career at CNN

  • Terry’s infamous interview with Trump, in which the president lied that Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s tattoos spelled out ‘MS-13’

  • How we’re responsible for Barack Obama’s famous comment about Kanye West and Taylor Swift…

…and much more. Let us know what you think in the comments, and be sure to subscribe to catch my next Substack live.

Share

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above. Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support the work Zeteo does, and to never hit a paywall again.

Catch up on more from John Harwood:

No, Trump and Republicans Will Not ‘Fix’ Obamacare

No, Trump and Republicans Will Not ‘Fix’ Obamacare

John Harwood
·
Nov 20
Read full story
Should Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer Step Aside? The Future of the Democratic Party

Should Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer Step Aside? The Future of the Democratic Party

John Harwood, Amanda Litman, and Team Zeteo
·
Nov 13
Read full story
‘Tell Me What You Are For’: Sen. Van Hollen on How Democrats Can Keep Winning

‘Tell Me What You Are For’: Sen. Van Hollen on How Democrats Can Keep Winning

John Harwood and Senator Chris Van Hollen
·
Nov 7
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture