Terry Moran on Getting Fired by ABC News, Interviewing Donald Trump, and Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift

“This is an authoritarian moment in our country like we have never had. That’s a fair, honest, impartial, accurate statement. And you could not say that on ABC or on any of the other corporate media.”

Like me, Terry Moran is a refugee from what we now call “corporate media.” We talked on Substack Live about what’s happened to us, what’s happened to our business, what’s the right way to engage with Donald Trump, and where politics and journalism in our country will go from here.

Watch the full video above to hear us discuss:

Terry’s tweet about Stephen Miller that would get him fired from ABC

The end of my career at CNN

Terry’s infamous interview with Trump, in which the president lied that Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s tattoos spelled out ‘MS-13’

How we’re responsible for Barack Obama’s famous comment about Kanye West and Taylor Swift…

…and much more. Let us know what you think in the comments, and be sure to subscribe to catch my next Substack live.

